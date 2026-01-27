IIT Madras Pravartak Launches Free AI For Rural Teachers Course, Starts Feb 5

IIT Madras Pravartak AI for Teachers Course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak has launched a free AI training course for rural school teachers. The course, titled "AI for K12 Teachers," begins on February 5 and aims to equip educators with essential skills to effectively integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into classroom teaching and learning. The last date to register is January 31, 2026.

This self-paced course runs for 40 hours and will be delivered in English. The first 500 teachers who complete the programme will receive a certificate at no cost.

IITM Pravartak AI For K12 Teacher Couse: What Does the Course Include?

The course consists of eight modules, covering:

Generative AI tools

Prompt engineering, gamification, and storytelling

AI-based lesson planning

Student engagement tools such as AR/VR and visualization

AI-enabled assessment methods

Subject-specific use cases

Inclusive education strategies

Online teaching platforms

How to Apply for the "AI for K12 Teachers" Course

Visit the official application link for the AI for K12 Teachers programme.

Enter your personal details, school location, district, and state.

Submit the application form.

You will be successfully registered for the course.

IIT Madras Pravartak Free Course: Certification Eligibility

IITM Pravartak will conduct a post-course assessment in the form of an MCQ-based virtual proctored exam. Rural school teachers who complete the assessment will receive a course completion certificate.