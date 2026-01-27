IIT Madras Pravartak Launches Free AI For Rural Teachers Course, Starts Feb 5

IIT Madras Pravartak AI for Teachers Course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak has launched a free AI training course for rural school teachers. The course, titled "AI for K12 Teachers," begins on February 5 and aims to equip educators with essential skills to effectively integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into classroom teaching and learning. The last date to register is January 31, 2026.
This self-paced course runs for 40 hours and will be delivered in English. The first 500 teachers who complete the programme will receive a certificate at no cost.
IITM Pravartak AI For K12 Teacher Couse: What Does the Course Include?
The course consists of eight modules, covering:
- Generative AI tools
- Prompt engineering, gamification, and storytelling
- AI-based lesson planning
- Student engagement tools such as AR/VR and visualization
- AI-enabled assessment methods
- Subject-specific use cases
- Inclusive education strategies
- Online teaching platforms
How to Apply for the "AI for K12 Teachers" Course
- Visit the official application link for the AI for K12 Teachers programme.
- Enter your personal details, school location, district, and state.
- Submit the application form.
- You will be successfully registered for the course.
IIT Madras Pravartak Free Course: Certification Eligibility
IITM Pravartak will conduct a post-course assessment in the form of an MCQ-based virtual proctored exam. Rural school teachers who complete the assessment will receive a course completion certificate.