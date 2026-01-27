Advertisement

IIT Madras Pravartak Launches Free AI For Rural Teachers Course, Starts Feb 5

IITM Pravartak Free AI Course: Certificates will be provided free of charge to the first 500 teachers who complete the programme.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIT Madras Pravartak Launches Free AI For Rural Teachers Course, Starts Feb 5
Teachers learn to Design and present AI-powered teaching resources

IIT Madras Pravartak AI for Teachers Course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak has launched a free AI training course for rural school teachers. The course, titled "AI for K12 Teachers," begins on February 5 and aims to equip educators with essential skills to effectively integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into classroom teaching and learning. The last date to register is January 31, 2026.

This self-paced course runs for 40 hours and will be delivered in English. The first 500 teachers who complete the programme will receive a certificate at no cost.

IITM Pravartak AI For K12 Teacher Couse: What Does the Course Include?

The course consists of eight modules, covering:

  • Generative AI tools
  • Prompt engineering, gamification, and storytelling
  • AI-based lesson planning
  • Student engagement tools such as AR/VR and visualization
  • AI-enabled assessment methods
  • Subject-specific use cases
  • Inclusive education strategies
  • Online teaching platforms

How to Apply for the "AI for K12 Teachers" Course

IIT Madras Pravartak Free Course: Certification Eligibility

IITM Pravartak will conduct a post-course assessment in the form of an MCQ-based virtual proctored exam. Rural school teachers who complete the assessment will receive a course completion certificate.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IITM Pravartak Free Course, IITM Pravartak Free AI For Teachers Course
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com