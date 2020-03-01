IIT Delhi Signs MoU For NIT Agartala Students' Early Admission To PhD

IIT Delhi has signed an MoU for early admission of NIT Agartala students to PhD

National Institute of Technology Agartala (NITA) and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) have signed an MoU for collaboration on academic activities. The MoU will provide an opportunity to NIT Agartala students, who are currently pursuing Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Dual Degree (Integrated B.Tech. and M.Tech.), to explore the option of semester-long internship (project) and undertake courses in IIT Delhi. The students will also be considered for direct admission to the PhD programme at IIT Delhi without the need to qualify GATE or any other national level examination, provided they maintain a CGPA of 8.00 or higher after their 6th semester of study (8th semester for Dual Degree students).

The MoU was signed by Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Prof H. K. Sharma, Director, NIT Agartala.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, "The MoU will enable meritorious students of NIT Agartala to do part of their study and project at IIT Delhi, and also avail early admission in PhD Programme. This will not only help them but also IIT Delhi in enhancing its research output."

Prof. H. K. Sharma, Director, NIT Agartala said, "This collaboration will create unique exposure to the students of NIT Agartala and competitive environment to the graduates of IITD, which will bring both the Institutions closer in different areas of academics and research."

Scheme for early selection of meritorious NITA students to PhD Programme

This scheme is intended to enable meritorious students at NIT Agartala enrolled in a B.Tech or Dual Degree M.Tech programme to carry out part of their studies including project work at IIT Delhi and offer an opportunity for direct admission to PhD without the need to qualify GATE or any other national level examination.

It will enable "early admission" to PhD for NIT Agartala B.Tech. students as early as the end of their 7th semester, and Dual Degree students as early as the end of their 9th semester (after they have completed at least a semester of coursework and project at IIT Delhi).

Requirement of GATE is waived off provided the NIT Agartala students maintain a CGPA of 8.00 in the their 6th semester onwards (8th semester for Dual Degree), and also at graduation. Under this scheme, the B. Tech (or B. Tech - M.Tech) degrees will still come from NIT Agartala, but part of those programs will be completed at IIT Delhi.

Upon selection, the students will have a provisional offer of admission to the PhD program. The final confirmation of this offer will be done through a selection committee that will evaluate their coursework and/or research during their stay in IIT Delhi.

It is envisaged that this scheme will also help NIT Agartala students to enhance their chances for qualifying for the PMRF fellowship for PhD at IIT Delhi.

