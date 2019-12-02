Day 1 Of IIT Delhi Placement Witnesses Highest Ever Number Of Offers

One day 1, IIT Delhi students achieved highest number of placement offers as 419 including 175 PPOs.

Placement season at IIT Delhi started on a good note on December 1, 2019. Over 400 organisations are participating to recruit the students from India and abroad. Companies have been offering over 600 profiles in various sectors including Core, Consulting, Information Technology, Finance, Analytics and Teaching & Research.

On Day 1 (Dec 1, 2019) of the placement season, IIT Delhi students achieved highest number of placement offers as 419 including 175 pre placement offers (PPOs).

Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said: "We are happy to see a robust start to our placement season with record number of Placements on the first day. We are also happy to see a large number of IIT Delhi students preferring domestic careers over international placements. Another interesting aspect is also about students choosing careers in core sectors. These trends indeed augur well for the country."

Prof. S. Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services, (OCS), said, "We are happy about the positive trend in the beginning of placement season and hope to continue. Also, more students are showing interest in domestic offers than the international offers. We also observe the steady trend in offers in comparison to the last years."

Microsoft provided maximum number of placement offers to 30 students including 2 international offers, followed by Intel which gave 27 domestic offers to the students. Other international offers include one from Uber USA and another from Squarepoint Singapore. Other giant companies offering a quite good number of offers included Qualcomm with 16 offers and Goldman Sachs with 12 offers.

The IITD students received 244 placement offers in various sectors on Day 1 of the placement. This included 240 Domestic offers and 4 International offers mainly from Core sector followed by Information Technology. International companies from the USA and Singapore recruited students from IIT Delhi.

