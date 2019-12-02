Placement Season Begins With 53 Offers In IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad campus placement season begins with 53 offers in first session

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) started the placement season for 2019-20 Academic Year on a robust note with 53 offers received from 15 companies at the end of first slot of recruitment on December 1, 2019. With two more slots slated for December 1, this placement season certainly began on a promising note. Last year by the end of day 1 the total offers stood at 56 in three slots.

The Institute also received 6 international offers from companies like TSMC, SMS DataTech and NTT-AT.

IIT Hyderabad is conducting campus placement process in three slots starting from 7 am to 12 midnight. The Phase 1 of campus recruitment for 2019-20 will be held between 1st and 12th December 2019. The phase 2 recruitment will happen between Jan - April 2020.

A total of 477 students have registered for placements across departments this year. For the Phase I of placements, a total of 224 companies have registered, compared to about 150 companies in the phase 1 of last year (2018-19). Total of 244 companies registered in the whole of last year (2018-19).

Prominent first-time companies this year include BookMyShow, and Sprinkler, Jaguar, Bajaj Auto, BnY Mellon, Domino Data Labs, Cogoport

The phase one includes profiles in IT/ITES along with core profiles. PSUs and Startups are expected to participate prominently in phase 2 of campus placements.

Traditional recruiters such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce, Intel, Qualcomm, Oracle are coming to IIT Hyderabad for recruitment this year as well.

Microsoft made a record number of 17 offers. Girls students at IITH have raised to the occasion securing 5 offers from Microsoft among the total 17, which is a significant achievement. Similarly out of 3 offers from Goldman Sachs two are secured by girl students.

Sharing her journey, Ms. Swati Jaiswal, a Master's student from computer science department, who bagged an offer from Microsoft said, "IIT Hyderabad campus has nurtured an environment of equality and played a vital role in shaping my career. I have also took the responsibility of student placement coordinator. Being masters student, my projects were on machine learning which helped me in the interview. This achievement has taught me that there will always be an option if we choose to persevere."

Speaking about placements, Dr. Pradeep Yemula, Faculty In-Charge, (Placements), IIT Hyderabad, said, "We are delighted to see encouraging results from placements. We thank the companies for their continuous support to the institute. We have made a strong start and look forward to a successful placement season."

The Institute received a total of 37 pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year (2019-20), almost double the last years figure of 19. This also includes Two International Offers. Most of the offers have come from Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services (IT/ITES). Most of the PPOs that have come so far are for undergraduate students.

These came from prominent companies such as American multinational technology firm Microsoft Corporation, global investment and technology development firm D.E.Shaw, multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs Group, multinational firm Amazon, Technology Firm Arcesium and computer networking company Arista Networks, among others.

