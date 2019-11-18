'Office Of Career Services': IIT Delhi Rebrands Its Training And Placement Unit

IIT Delhi rebrands its Training & Placement Unit as Office of Career Services.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has rebranded its Training and Placement unit as Office of Career Services (OCS). Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi inaugurated the Office of Career Services on Monday. An official release from the premier technological institute said the placement season in IIT Delhi will commence on December 1, 2019 under the aegis of this new entity to recruit students from various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and PhD programmes.

There will be 400 plus organisations from India and abroad offering 600 plus job profiles in core engineering sectors like electrical, civil, mechanical and chemical engineering in the upcoming placement season.

With this, the students graduating in 2019-20 will be having ample choices during the campus placement.

"Training & Placement (T&P) cells in IITs have traditionally been helping students find a job. At IIT Delhi, we believe that these cells need to be much more than that," Prof. Rao said while giving his insights of what is expected from the new entity, adding, "As Office of Career Services (OCS), we want these units to have year-long activities to provide students career counselling services in addition to arranging invited talks by professionals in order to expose students to different career opportunities".

He also said the OCS will also help students in resume preparation and other aspects of facing interview committees.

Apart from the placements, summer training was also effectively conducted in the year 2019 with 399 students getting internship opportunities so far.

Post summer training, so far, 160 plus students have received pre-placement offers.

As of now, over 110 students have accepted these offers, the IIT Delhi statement said.

Moreover, for summer training to be held in the year 2020, 300 plus students have already been selected.

Welcoming the organisations on the campus, Prof S. Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi said, "We are optimistic and geared up for setting up new records of placements this year as well despite a downfall in the economic growth. We expect more core companies".

Artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, stochastic modelling and decision analytics look to be upcoming sectors as industry gears up for Industry 4.0.

There is a focus on recruitment of PhD scholars this year. A lot of university recruiters and companies from various domains with highly specialised job profiles have registered for recruiting PhD scholars.

