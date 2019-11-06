IIT Delhi Launches Website Of JEE Advanced 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020.

IIT Delhi today launched the website for JEE Advanced 2020, the national level exam which is being conducted for admission to 23 IITs. The JEE Advanced website can be accessed at jeeadv.ac.in. The website will contain the pertinent information for the candidates aspiring to appear in the JEE Advanced 2020, which is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020.

The website has been launched by Chairman, IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020, Prof. V Ramgopal Rao (also Director, IIT Delhi).

Prof. Rao conveyed his good wishes to all the aspiring candidates for their preparation for the examination.

This year, JEE Advanced exam, for the first time, will be held in United States also. For this purpose, an examination centre will be set up in San Francisco area, according to an earlier communication from IIT Delhi, which will conduct the exam this year.

Another major change introduced for JEE Advanced 2020 is the increase in number of takers. Earlier, top 2,40,000 candidates from JEE Main were deemed eligible for appearing in the JEE Advanced exam. This number has been increased by 10,000, i.e. next year 2,50,000 students (including all categories) from JEE (Main) 2020 will be shortlisted to appear in JEE Advanced exam.

On May 17, 2020, the first paper of JEE (Advanced) will start at 9.00 a.m. and end at 12 noon (IST). The second paper will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. (IST).

For promoting IITs as global education destinations, the IIT Council has recently decided to exempt foreign students from taking the JEE mains exam, which is the screening exam for selection to JEE Advanced. With this foreign students may now appear for the JEE advanced directly.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises JEE (Main) while one of the IITs organises JEE (Advanced) under the guidance of IIT JAB.

In 2019, IIT Roorkee was the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) in which a total number of 161,319 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2. A total of 38,705 candidates were successful. Of the total qualified candidates, 5,356 were females.

