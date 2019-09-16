IIT Delhi Announces JEE Advanced 2020 Date; Adds New Exam Centre In United States

IIT Delhi announces JEE Advanced 2020 date

JEE Advanced 2020 will be held on May 17, 2020. Taking the mantle from IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi will be organizing the entrance exam next year. JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission to 23 IITs.

The IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB) meeting was held on September 15 and several key decisions were taken. One of which is to hold JEE Advanced exam, for the first time, in United States also. For this purpose, an examination centre will be set up in San Francisco area.

Speaking about the decisions taken by the IIT JAB, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, "JEE Advanced is an examination conducted by all IITs for admission to IITs. IITs have taken a conscious decision to encourage cultural diversity on their campuses. JEE exam is now conducted in five countries worldwide and we have added USA to this list. US has benefitted significantly by the presence of a large number of IIT alumni there and there is considerable awareness in the US about IITs. Conducting JEE in the bay area is a logical thing to do."

Another major change introduced for JEE Advanced 2020 is the increase in number of takers. Earlier, top 2,40,000 candidates from JEE Main were deemed eligible for appearing in the JEE Advanced exam. This number has been increased by 10,000, i.e. next year 2,50,000 students (including all categories) from JEE (Main) 2020 will be shortlisted to appear in JEE Advanced exam.

On May 17, 2020, the first paper of JEE (Advanced) will start at 9.00 a.m. and end at 12 noon (IST). The second paper will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. (IST).

Prof Siddharth Pandey, Organizing Chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2020, "Paper 2 that used to start at 2 p.m. earlier, is now scheduled to start at 2:30 pm. This is to allow students, especially the PwD candidates, more time between the two papers. This will also help in conducting biometric verification at the centers in timely manner."

In 2019, apart from India, JEE (Advanced) centres were also set up in Dubai (UAE), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Kathmandu (Nepal), Singapore and Colombo (Sri Lanka).

This time around the Board has decided to discontinue the exam centres in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Colombo (Sri Lanka) for JEE (Advanced) 2020 due to absence of candidates in these two cities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises JEE (Main) while one of the IITs organises JEE (Advanced) under the guidance of IIT JAB.

In 2019, IIT Roorkee was the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) in which a total number of 161,319 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2. A total of 38,705 candidates were successful. Of the total qualified candidates, 5,356 were females.

