JEE Main 2020 Notification Soon, Registration From September 2

NTA will organise the first edition of JEE Main 2020 from January 6 to 11.

National Testing Agency or NTA, the national level competitive exam conducting body, will release the official notification for JEE Main 2020 exams (January edition) soon. According an official, the JEE Main notification is expected to be released around September 1, following last year's schedule. The registration for Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main, which is being held as a screening test for JEE Advanced (also known as IIT entrance examination) and entrance test for admissions to various engineering and technological colleges in the country, is all set to begin from September 2. The April edition registration will begin from February 7. JEE Main 2020 notification, registration and other details will be released on the official website of the exam, jeemain.nic.in.

The second JEE Main exam for 2020 will be conducted from April 3 to April 9, 2020. The application process for the April 2020 JEE Main exam will begin on February 7 and conclude on March 7, 2019.

The admit cards for JEE Main April 2020 will be released on March 16. The JEE Main April 2020 result will tentatively be released on April 30, 2020.

JEE Main 2020: Important dates

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2020 examinations based on this schedule:

JEE Main 2020 January registration: September 2 to 30, 2019

Downloading of admit cards begins: December 6, 2019

Dates of examinations: January 6 to 11, 2020

Date of announcing result: January 31, 2020

JEE Main 2020: Registration

Candidates who desire to appear in the JEE Main January 2020 may check the detailed Information Bulletin from the official website which will be available on the websites: www.nta.ac.in and www.jeemain.nic.in.

Candidates will have to fill the application forms online after entering the details of their academic qualification and personal details.

JEE Main 2020: Syllabus

Click on the link given here to check the JEE Main 2020 syllabus:

JEE Main 2020 syllabus

Along with the JEE Main exam, the NTA will be conducting UGC NET, CSIR NET, GPAT, CMAT, JNUEE, DUET, ICAR, NCHM JEE, AIAPGET, IGNOU OPENMAT, IGNOU B.Ed and NEET entrance examinations.

The first examination of JEE Main 2019 was held from January 8 to 12 in two shifts, the second was conducted between April 7 and 12. The best scores from the two examinations shortlisted for admission as well as eligibility for JEE Advanced.

NTA has established a countrywide network of Test Practice Centres (TPCs) across India to familiarise aspiring students. All students have an opportunity to practice and have first-hand experience of taking "Computer Based Test (CBT)" before the exam, said a statement from NTA.

4000 Schools and engineering colleges with computer centres will be available on every Saturday and Sunday starting from September 1, 2019 and more Schools and engineering colleges with computer centres will be added in time to come, the statement said.

The candidates can choose the nearest TPC.

The NTA has made the facility free of cost as a support measure, especially for candidates hailing from remote and rural areas.

