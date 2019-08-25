JEE Main 2020: Application Process For January Exam To Start In A Week

JEE Main 2020: Application process for January 2020 exam will begin in September

JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the examination schedule for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination which will be conducted in January 2020. To the uninitiated, since 2019 NTA has been conducting the national-level engineering entrance test. With change in command, the frequency of JEE Main exam in a year has also increased from one to two. JEE Main exam is now conducted twice a year - once in January and again in April.

Students who would be appearing for JEE Main exam for the first time in 2020 should know that it is not mandatory for students to appear in both the exams. They can appear either in January exam or April exam or both as per their convenience and preparation level. If a student appears in both JEE Main exams, their best rank of the two will be considered for counselling.

JEE Main examination is now conducted only online and from 2019 the practice of conducting a paper-based examination has been discontinued. However, paper 2 which is meant for candidates seeking admission in B.Arch. courses is still paper-based.

The application process for the JEE Main January 2020 exam will begin in almost a week's time. Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to apply for the examination online from the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

The application process for JEE Main January 2020 will begin on September 2 and conclude on September 30, 2019. Admit card for the exam will be released on the website on December 6, 2019. The examination is scheduled between January 6 and January 11, 2019.

