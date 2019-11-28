Samsung To Hire Over 1,200 Engineers From IITs And Other Top Engineering Colleges

Beginning December 1, the 3 R&D centres of Samsung in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi will visit IIT campuses.

Samsung is planning to hire over 1,200 engineers from IITs and other top engineering colleges in India this hiring season, strengthening its strong R&D operations in India, a statement from the electronics major said. The company will expand its outreach to newer Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to ensure it hires the best talent.

Bright engineers from these top institutions will work on future technologies and domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep learning, Image Processing, Middleware Development, Cloud, IoT, Recognition systems, Data analysis, On Device AI, Mobile Communications, Networks, Imaging, Voice, VLSI and UI/UX, the statement said.

Beginning December 1, the three R&D centres of Samsung in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi will visit IIT campuses in Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Madras, Guwahati, Kharagpur, BHU, Roorkie, Pallakad, Tirupati, Indore, Gandhinagar, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Mandi and Jodhpur.

IIT Bhilai is the newest edition to this list.

Samsung plans to hire students from multiple streams including Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Instrumentation and Information Technology to support its efforts to bring innovative solutions that enable people to do more.

"This year, we plan to hire over 1,200 engineers and have already extended 340 PPOs to engineers at IITs and other top institutions," said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.

"As a leading technology company, our endeavor has always been to nurture our talent by providing them the most suitable exposure. We are proud of the milestones achieved by our engineers in India and are committed to hiring more talent from the country," he added.

Apart from the IITs, Samsung will also be hiring from other top engineering colleges such as BITS Pilani, IIITs, NITs, Delhi Technological University, Manipal Institute of Technology and IISc Bangalore.

"Pre-placement offers have been a great way to engage with the talent and understand their aspirations. It works as a two-way tool enabling students to get familiarized with the organization, it's values and leadership." he added.

In 2017, Samsung had said, it will hire 2,500 engineers by 2020; it hired 1,000 engineers each in 2017 and 2018 and will be hiring over 1,200 engineers this year.

