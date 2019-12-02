IIT Madras Begins Placement Season With 102 Offers From 20 Companies

IIT Madras concludes day one of campus placement with offers from big players

While most of India braves winter, it's placement season at IITs. IIT Madras, which boasts of being the top ranked engineering institute in the country, saw a total of 102 offers being made by 20 companies on the first day of campus placements.

A total of 102 offers were made by 20 companies during the First Session (1.1) of Phase I Placements. This includes 4 international offers. This compares favourably with the preceding Academic Year of 2018-19 when 85 offers were made by 19 companies during Session 1.1 of Phase I Placements.

Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm and Boston Consulting Group were among the big players in the first phase of placement. The Phase I of Placements would continue till December 8, 2019.

The Phase I of Placements at IIT Madras began at 7 am and concluded at 2 pm on December 1, 2019. It saw the participation of 20 companies covering 34 job profiles.

In the second slot (Session 1.2) of Day One Placements which was held between 4 pm and 11 pm, 30 companies with 42 profiles were scheduled to participate. These companies included Samsung Semiconductor, Jaguar and Bajaj Auto.

Speaking about Session 1.1 of the Placements, Prof. Manu Santhanam and Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, Advisors, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said, "In this placement season, IIT Madras has exceeded the number of offers achieved in session 1.1 of last year. We expect this positive trend to continue in session 1.2 and further. The maximum number of offers came from Computer Science and Consulting sectors."

The Top Recruiters of Session 1.1 included Microsoft which made 20 Offers, Goldman Sachs which made 11 Offers, Qualcomm which made 9 Offers, and Boston Consulting Group which made 7 Offers.

A total of Four International Offers were made during Session 1.1 by Cohesity, Microsoft, Salesforce and Uber. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) made Six Offers.

A total of 1,334 students registered for placement this year from IIT Madras, across different streams of study. The total number of companies registered for Phase I of Placements is 227. They will be recruiting for a total of 441 profiles, including 40 international profiles. As many as 57 startups are also coming for recruitment.

Speaking about his placement experience, Mr. Ravi Khatri, Fifth Year Student (Dual Degree), Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, who got offers in Two MNC Consulting firms during Session 1.1 of Placements, said, "Focus and Preparations are the key to successful results in placements. I prepared intensely in the last four months and spoke to a lot of people, including seniors as well as professionals in the field. In consulting, the background and degree does not matter as any student can apply for consulting firms. This field requires problem-solving ability."

Mr. Patel Utkarsh Govind, Fourth Year, B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department, IIT Madras, who got an international offer from Salesforce, a multinational technology firm based in the U.S., said, "I was looking for a software developer profile or a research position in computer science as I had experience only in these areas. Salesforce was in my list of preferred companies."

Ms. Ramya Vijayram, Fifth Year (Dual Degree), Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, who got placed in McKinsey and Company, said, "My preparations involved analysing business problems with friends, reading news, improving general knowledge and all of that helped me a lot. The company assigns people to practice with you and you have help from seniors. The key is to understand how to approach a problem."

Click here for more Education News