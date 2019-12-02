80 Offers Made On IIT Guwahati's First Campus Placement Session

IIT Guwahati begins placement season for 2019

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) started the placement season for 2019-20 on a strong note with 80 offers received. The offers made were from bigwigs in their respective industires like Microsoft, Uber, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, IBM, Nutanix, American Express, Quadeye, Oracle, Bajaj, Google, etc.

The offers were made for varied profiles like SDE, Analyst, Systems Engineer, Product Engineer, Analog/Digital Engineer, Engineer Trainee, etc. job profiles. The Institute also received 4 international offers from companies like Microsoft and Uber.

IIT Guwahati is conducting multiple placement sessions starting from December 1 (early in the morning). The Phase 1 of campus recruitment for 2019-20 will be held between 1st and 15th December 2019.

For the Phase 1 of placements, 250 companies have registered so far, compared to about 200 companies in the whole of last year (2018-19). A total of 1060 students have registered for placements across departments this year.

Prominent first-time companies visiting IIT Guwahati this year include Quadeye Securities, Analog Device, Atlassian, Accenture Japan, SOU Japan, Squarepoint Capital, Human Resocia, BNY Mellon-US etc.

Popular profiles of the sectors (such as Core, Analytics, FMCG & IT) include Consulting, Machine learning and artificial intelligence, Product Manager, Education etc.

IIT Guwahati is also expecting 3 PSUs (BEL, GAIL, POSCO) to participate in campus placement

Apart from startups like Udaan, NoBroker, Bounce, Meesho, Groww, Embibe etc., traditional recruiters such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Nutanix, American Express, Google, Uber, Samsung R&D, Oracle, JPMC, TI, EXL, Walmart, Qualcomm, Amazon, IBM, Adobe, Intel, SAP lab, Cisco, Mahindra, L&T etc., are visiting IIT Guwahati for recruitment this year as well.

Speaking about placements, Prof. Rakhesh Singh Kshetrimayum, Head, Career Development Centre, IIT Guwahati, said, "We are positive about the recruitment at the IIT Guwahati this year. Several companies have already lined up and started recruiting our students for job profiles in India and abroad in day 1 itself."

The Institute received a total of 119 pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year (2019-20) compared 100 PPOs last year (2018-19). Companies like Microsoft, DeShaw, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, NVidia, Kivi Capital, Texas Instrument, IBM, Rubrik, Uber, Deutsche Bank etc. made these offers.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said, ""The number of recruiters coming to campus has seen an upswing this year, which is clearly an indicator of the growing perception about the quality of students coming from IIT Guwahati. We are seeing a large number of profiles from companies IT/Software, Finance, Analyst, Management, Core electronics, Design which depicts present industry trends."

