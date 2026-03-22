IIT Bombay Releases Official Counselling Schedule For JAM 2026 Admission Process

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the counseling schedule for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). Candidates can check the schedule by visiting the official portal of JOAPS.

According to the schedule, the counselling for application will begin on March 27 and close on April 15, 2026. The last date for freezing choices by applicants is May 6. The first IIT JAM admission list will be released on May 25 and candidates must pay the seat booking fee by May 30.

The withdrawal option will be available from June 3 to July 3. The second admission list is scheduled for release on June 8 with the seat booking fee deadline set for June 11. The third admission list will be released on June 16 and the last date for payment of the seat booking fee is June 20.

Direct link to apply here

Steps to Apply for IIT JAM Counselling 2026:

1. Visit the JOAPS portal and log in using your Enrollment ID/Email ID and password.

2. Fill out the admission form and pay the prescribed fee.

3. Select your preferred colleges and courses, and arrange them in order of priority.

4. Upload the required documents and submit the form.

5. Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.