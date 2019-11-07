Army Tank At India International Science Festival (IISF) Drawing Visitors

"Thanks to the DRDO for bringing the tank to the fairground," said one of the visitors.

A battle tank of the Indian Army put on display at Science City here, as part of the India International Science Festival (IISF), is drawing crowd. Two miniature models of 'Brahmos' and another long-range missile, placed near the 'Arjun' tank, are also evincing interest among the visitors.

The tank, which is in working condition, has been displayed at the exhibition ground of the IISF since November 5 to let young scientists and students know about the rich arsenal of the Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Nodal Officer Dr Sukhomay Hazra said on Wednesday.

Visitors aged between 8 and 80 years are climbing atop the tank and taking selfies. Two jawans are guarding the tank,weighing 60,000 kg.

Soham Dhar, a class 10 student, said "I had only seen pictures of such tanks. Feeling proud to take a selfie with a tank in the background." Ankit Kothari, a student, said that the jawans present on the spot explained to him the functioning of the tank.

Bank employee Asim Roy said, "Since we hear a lot about artillery attacks near Indo-Pak border these days, we have become curious about the tanks in possession of our Army."

"Thanks to the DRDO for bringing the tank to the fairground," he said.

