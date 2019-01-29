IIM Bangalore Top Ranking IIM In FT Global MBA Ranking 2019

IIM Bangalore's EPGP programme has moved up two places in the list compared to last year.

IIM Bangalore's one-year fulltime Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) has been ranked among the top 35 MBA schools in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2019 for the second consecutive year. At 33rd position, the EPGP at IIMB takes the highest spot amongst all IIMs in the FT Global MBA Ranking 2019. From India, the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad and three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) features in top 50. The ISB is ranked at 24 worldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2019 released recently, while IIM Bangalore (33), IIM Ahmedabad (47) and IIM Calcutta (49) are other educational institutes featured in the ranking.

IIM Bangalore's EPGP programme has moved up two places in the list, to be placed at No. 33 in the FT Global MBA Ranking.

The other management schools among the top 35 include Stanford Graduate School of Business, Harvard Business School, INSEAD, London Business School, University of Pennsylvania, Wharton and Columbia Business School.

Professor Abhoy K Ojha, Dean of Academic Programmes at IIMB said: "It is a proud moment here at IIMB. This ranking strengthens our belief in our methodology. Our curriculum provides a unique blend of strategic thinking, theoretical knowledge and experiential learning to face real-life business challenges."

The ranking is based on surveys of the business schools and their alumni. Programmes are assessed according to the career progression of alumni, the school's idea generation and the diversity of students and faculty. This ranking features the world's best 100 full-time global B-schools.

A total of 150 schools took part in the 2019 edition of the ranking. All participating schools meet the FT's entry criteria, including being accredited by EQUIS or the AACSB.

Click here for more Education New