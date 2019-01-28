ISB, IIMs Among Four Indian Institutes In Top 50 Of Financial Times MBA Rankings

IIM Bangalore climbed 2 notches to 33 from last year's rankings

Financial Times Global MBA Rankings of 2019 was released recently and the Indian School of Business (ISB) and three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) features in top 50. The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad has been ranked at 24 worldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2019 released this morning, while IIM Bangalore (33), IIM Ahmedabad (47) and IIM Calcutta (49) are other educational institutes featured in the ranking. The ISB has improved by four positions from its 2018 rankings.

The Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2019, which is dominated by US management schools in top positions, has Stanford Graduate School of Business (US), Harvard Business School (US) and Insead (France/Singapore) in top three ranks.

IIM Bangalore climbed 2 notches to 33 from last year's rankings while IIM Ahmedabad saw a its position falling from 31 of last year to 47.

IIM Calcutta showed a big jump from 78 in FT Rankings 2018 to 49 this year.

"Several factors have contributed to this improvement in the rankings. With a 187% salary increase of its alumni, ISB is ranked at #3 worldwide on that parameter. At 34% women students, ISB has the largest intake of women students amongst Indian business schools," said a statement from ISB.

"ISB was established with a vision to be a globally top ranked, research driven, management institution. After 12 years of the School's consistent top performance in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2019 we can be proud of our global positioning as an institute of eminence from India. It is very heartening to see three other prominent business schools from India feature in the Top 100. This goes a long way in helping strengthen the Study in India initiative and help promote India as a destination for high quality management education." said Dean Rajendra Srivastava.

Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2019: Top Ten

1 Stanford Graduate School of Business, US

2 Harvard Business School, US

3 Insead, France/Singapore

4 University of Pennsylvania: Wharton, US

5 Ceibs, China

6 London Business School, UK

7 University of Chicago: Booth, US

8 MIT: Sloan, US

9 Columbia Business School, US

10 University of California at Berkeley: Haas, US

