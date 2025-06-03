This Indian Business Schools Tops In Asia In Financial Times Rankings 2025

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked the top institute in Asia and secured the 23rd position globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Ranking 2025, advancing from its 26th place last year. ISB also performed well across several individual metrics. It ranked 2nd globally in 'Future Use', reflecting strong client loyalty and satisfaction.

The school was placed 12th in 'Value for Money', 22nd in 'Programme Design', and secured spots in the top 25 for other key areas such as 'International Clients', 'Aims Achieved', and 'Teaching Methods & Materials'.

Commenting on the achievement, Sunill Sood, Executive Director of Executive Education at ISB, said, "The latest FT Executive Education Rankings reinforce our commitment to developing and delivering programmes that address the evolving and urgent needs of today's industry. This recognition encourages us to continue designing world-class programmes that empower our participants to become catalysts of meaningful change."

ISB's executive education programmes aim to strengthen participants' strategic thinking and leadership capabilities, preparing them to navigate and lead in today's complex global business landscape.

Here are the top 20 business schools worldwide in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Ranking 2025:

IMD - International Institute for Management Development (Switzerland/Singapore)

London Business School (UK/UAE)

SDA Bocconi School of Management (Italy)

ESMT Berlin (Germany)

Insead (France/Singapore)

HEC Paris (France/Qatar)

IESE Business School (Spain/US/Germany/Brazil)

Fundação Dom Cabral (Brazil)

Esade Business School (Spain)

University of Oxford: Saïd Business School (UK)

Essec Business School (France/Singapore)

SDA Bocconi Asia Center (India)

University of Michigan: Ross School of Business (USA)

University of St. Gallen (Switzerland)

IE Business School (Spain)

Stockholm School of Economics (Sweden)

Incae Business School (Costa Rica)

Insper Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa (Brazil)

Eada Business School Barcelona (Spain)

Edhec Business School (France)

These rankings are based on criteria such as programme design, client feedback, teaching methods, and value for money, reflecting each institution's ability to meet the learning and development needs of corporate clients.