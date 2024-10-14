Top Institutes For Executive MBA Programmes Worldwide

The Financial Times (FT) Executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking 2024 was released on Sunday, with China's Ceibs Global EMBA securing the top spot. The programme, designed for high-achieving executives and entrepreneurs, is known for its balance between China's business landscape and global exposure. Participants benefit from over 20 international learning destinations and access to China's largest business school alumni network.

ESCP Business School claimed the second position, climbing up one spot from last year. It ranked first in Europe for the second consecutive year and excelled in career progression and ESG criteria. Washington University's Olin Business School followed in third place, with its graduates reportedly receiving salary packages of up to Rs 5 crore.

IESE Business School took fourth place. Its Global Executive MBA (GEMBA) programme, lasting 17 months, combines online learning with in-person modules across six cities globally. According to Andrea Montalvo, Executive Education spokesperson at IESE, the program is known for its international scope and diverse cohort, offering participants a platform to enhance their leadership skills.

"With participants from over 30 nationalities and modules in key hubs across the United States, Europe, and Asia, the program helps executives foster an international outlook, while also allowing them to delve into the critical issues that are part," he said.

The fifth position was secured by the TRIUM Global Executive MBA, a collaboration between HEC Paris, LSE, and NYU Stern. The programme offers a blend of classroom time and independent study across six global locations, equipping executives with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate today's complex business environment.