Top Universities For EMBA Programmes In Asia Pacific Region

The Executive MBA, previously known as the MBA for working professionals, is a postgraduate degree tailored by leading business schools for mid-career professionals. These programs are designed to impart comprehensive knowledge and essential skills to senior managers and organizational leaders without requiring them to leave their jobs. EMBA courses combine evening, weekend, and online classes. The curriculum parallels that of a general MBA, addressing core business and management topics at an advanced level.

Key subjects in an Executive MBA program include Human Resources, Operations, Sales & Marketing, and Finance.

The duration of an Executive MBA is shorter than a full-time MBA, lasting between 12 and 18 months. Eligibility for an Executive MBA generally requires a bachelor's degree in any field and 3 to 5 years of relevant work experience.

This year, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a leading global education analyst, unveiled its 2024 edition of the Executive MBA Ranking on Wednesday, featuring 194 institutions from 45 countries across nine indicators.

Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, topped the list worldwide for its excellence in executive MBA education, with IESE Business School and HEC Paris securing second and third positions, respectively.

Individuals wanting to pursue an EMBA course from the Asia-Pacific region can consider the following top five institutes in the region.

These institutes rank among the top 30 globally: