Top Universities To Study In Middle East And Africa As Per QS Executive MBA Rankings

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a leading global education analyst, unveiled its 2024 edition of the Executive MBA Ranking on Wednesday. The ranking identifies the top business schools worldwide offering executive MBA programs, guiding prospective students toward enhanced career opportunities.

Topping this year's list is Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, acclaimed for its excellence in executive MBA education. Following closely are IESE Business School and HEC Paris, securing second and third positions respectively.

University of Cape Town GSB has been ranked as the best executive MBA programme in the Middle East and Africa. The South African business school is one of nine from the region to be ranked this year. It has an overall score of 56.9 and is ranked at the first place.

University of Pretoria (Gibs) and KFUPM Business School are ranked second and third respectively.

Suliman S Olayan School of Business at AUB located in Beirut, Lebanon offers the fourth ranked MBA programme in the Middle East and Africa region.

The American University in Cairo, School of Business in Cairo, Egypt offers the fifth ranked MBA programme in the region.

Lagos Business School, Lagos, Nigeria is the sixth ranked in the region.

University of Sharjah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates is the seventh ranked university in the Middle East and Africa region.

Lebanese American University (Adnan Kassar) in Beirut, Lebanon is the eighth ranked university in the region.

Mediterranean School of Business- MSB, Tunis, Tunisia is the ninth ranked university in the region.