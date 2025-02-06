IIM Amritsar Launches Executive MBA Programme For Working Professionals



The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar has introduced its first-ever Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme, aimed at helping working professionals develop leadership, strategic thinking, and data-driven decision-making skills.

This two-year blended-learning programme is designed to enhance participants' ability to navigate complex business environments and drive organisational transformation. It integrates global insights with local relevance, focusing on innovation, conflict resolution, and effective communication to help professionals adapt to evolving industry demands.

The global executive education market, estimated at $42.5 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%, reaching $98.6 billion by 2030. This surge is driven by technological advancements, globalisation, and shifting leadership needs. The Future of Jobs Report 2023 predicts that 23% of current jobs will transform within five years, leading to 69 million new roles. In response, leaders must enhance emotional intelligence, adaptability, and technological proficiency.

An Asia-Pacific CEO survey further highlights that 97% of CEOs are redefining their business strategies, with 75% prepared to embrace change-underscoring the importance of upskilling to stay competitive in an evolving job market.

Dr Vartika Dutta, EMBA Chair at IIM Amritsar, said, "Our Executive MBA Programme is designed to shape professionals who bridge global perspectives with local insights. Tailored for working professionals and entrepreneurs, it equips learners to tackle complex challenges and make meaningful contributions to their organisations."

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro, highlighted the programme's practical approach: "Our partnership with IIM Amritsar reflects TimesPro's commitment to providing transformative education. This EMBA programme offers a globally competitive curriculum that empowers professionals with leadership and industry-relevant skills to excel in today's dynamic business landscape."

Programme Structure And Learning Approach

The EMBA is structured into two phases:

Year 1: Core management subjects, including entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, strategy, organisational behaviour, and operations.

Year 2: Advanced topics like security analysis, portfolio management, and business intelligence, along with integrated field projects and capstone simulations.

Participants will also undergo three campus immersions and gain access to a state-of-the-art digital learning platform. The pedagogy incorporates case studies, role plays, simulations, and project-based learning, ensuring a practical, hands-on experience.

The programme caters to professionals from diverse sectors, including IT, HR, marketing, banking, manufacturing, consulting, and supply chain management. Upon successful completion, participants will earn IIM Amritsar alumni status, further enhancing their professional network and career prospects.