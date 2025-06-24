QS Rankings 2025: Best Business Schools In UK For Executive MBA Programme

The Executive MBA (EMBA) is designed for professionals seeking to elevate their careers, pivot to new industries, or scale their business ventures without pausing their current roles. The programme develops leadership skill, sharpen problem-solving skills, and global business strategy. It aims to equip participants with the tools to navigate complex market environments and drive organisational impact.

In 2025, Oxford University's Saïd Business School had secured the top spot globally in the QS Executive MBA (EMBA) Rankings 2025, second year in a row.

The 2025 QS EMBA Rankings analysed over 230 programmes worldwide, evaluating them across five key indicators, including employer reputation, academic leadership, career outcomes, and diversity. The rankings serve as a global benchmark for professionals exploring executive education options.

Participants in the Oxford EMBA engage in immersive, experiential learning, combining theory with practical application. The programme fosters a high-impact peer network, with participants from diverse industries and geographies.

Other top-ranked UK institutions in the global list include:

London Business School - Score: 94.2

Warwick Business School - Score: 90.5

Imperial College Business School - Score: 88.9

Cambridge Judge Business School - Score: 87.3

Bayes Business School - Score: 62.8

Henley Business School - Score: 61.2

Aston Business School - Score: 55.3

Lancaster University Management School - Score: 54.8

The QS EMBA Rankings provides aspiring candidates with valuable insights to compare programmes globally and regionally.