IIM Kashipur Launches Executive MBA Analytics Program For Working Professionals

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, in partnership with Nulearn is inviting applications for admission to its fifth batch of Executive MBA (Analytics). The two-year program is designed for working professionals, entrepreneurs and graduates who are looking to upskill themselves. The course aims to prepare future-ready leaders who can apply analytical tools to solve business challenges and build efficient organisational processes.

Eligibility

Candidates having a minimum of three years of full-time work experience can apply for the programme. The course is designed to support working professionals through a location-independent learning structure.

Course structure

The program is built on a globally benchmarked curriculum and covers emerging domains such as business analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, management, and strategy. Participants are trained to develop cross-functional capabilities that are essential for Industry 4.0. The course will offer elective options across more than 40 courses in nine specialised domains.

Mode of learning

The learning model combines online delivery with campus engagements. Participants can customise their learning through a wide elective pool. There is option for direct interaction with faculty members, experience simulations and industry workshops.

Highlights of the program

The course will provide option of live online sessions with periodic on-campus modules led by IIM faculty and industry experts. There will be six on-campus immersions, with the first and fourth modules being compulsory. The first module spans five days and the remaining modules are four days each. There will be around 900 contact hours which will be delivered across six terms over a two-year duration. Individual will also get an option for online meetings with faculty to discuss concepts and viewpoints.