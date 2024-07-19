Top Joint EMBA Programmes As Per QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024

Global education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds released the 2024 edition of the QS Executive MBA Ranking on Wednesday. The rankings comprise 194 of the world's best executive MBA programs across 45 countries and territories along with top joint executive MBA courses offered in the world. Joint executive MBA programmes are a collection of EMBA courses which are offered across more than one school.
TRIUM (HEC/LSE/NYU) has been ranked in first place in this year's table of the best joint executive MBA programmes. Around 27 joint executive MBA programmes are ranked in total, with Tsinghua/INSEAD and UCLA/NUS in second and third respectively.
The following are the top joint EMBA programmes offered across the world:
TRIUM (HEC/LSE/NYU)
London, New York (NY), Paris, Shanghai, United States
Tsinghua/INSEAD
Beijing, China, China (Mainland)
UCLA/NUS
Singapore, Los Angeles, Singapore
EMBA-Global Americas & Europe (Columbia/LBS)
London, Dubai, United Kingdom
IE-Brown Executive MBA
Madrid, Providence, Spain
Kellogg/HKUST
Hong Kong, Chicago, Miami (FL), Hong Kong SAR
The Rotman - SDA Bocconi Global Executive MBA
Milan, Italy
ESSEC/Mannheim
Paris, Mannheim, Singapore, France
Guanghua-Kellogg
Beijing, China (Mainland)
Kellogg/WHU
Vallendar/Düsseldorf, Germany
Kellogg/Schulich
Evanston (IL), Miami (FL), United States
WU Executive Academy/Carlson
Vienna, Austria
Washington/Fudan
Shanghai, United State
Cornell (Johnson)/Queens
Palisades (NY), United States
Hong Kong University/Fudan
Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR