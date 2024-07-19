Top Joint EMBA Programmes As Per QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024

Global education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds released the 2024 edition of the QS Executive MBA Ranking on Wednesday. The rankings comprise 194 of the world's best executive MBA programs across 45 countries and territories along with top joint executive MBA courses offered in the world. Joint executive MBA programmes are a collection of EMBA courses which are offered across more than one school.

TRIUM (HEC/LSE/NYU) has been ranked in first place in this year's table of the best joint executive MBA programmes. Around 27 joint executive MBA programmes are ranked in total, with Tsinghua/INSEAD and UCLA/NUS in second and third respectively.

The following are the top joint EMBA programmes offered across the world:

TRIUM (HEC/LSE/NYU)

London, New York (NY), Paris, Shanghai, United States





Tsinghua/INSEAD

Beijing, China, China (Mainland)





UCLA/NUS

Singapore, Los Angeles, Singapore





EMBA-Global Americas & Europe (Columbia/LBS)

London, Dubai, United Kingdom





IE-Brown Executive MBA

Madrid, Providence, Spain





Kellogg/HKUST

Hong Kong, Chicago, Miami (FL), Hong Kong SAR





The Rotman - SDA Bocconi Global Executive MBA

Milan, Italy





ESSEC/Mannheim

Paris, Mannheim, Singapore, France





Guanghua-Kellogg

Beijing, China (Mainland)





Kellogg/WHU

Vallendar/Düsseldorf, Germany





Kellogg/Schulich

Evanston (IL), Miami (FL), United States

WU Executive Academy/Carlson

Vienna, Austria



Washington/Fudan

Shanghai, United State





Cornell (Johnson)/Queens

Palisades (NY), United States





Hong Kong University/Fudan

Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR