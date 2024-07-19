Advertisement
Top Joint EMBA Programmes As Per QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024

TRIUM (HEC/LSE/NYU) has been ranked in first place in this year's table of the best joint executive MBA programmes.

Joint executive MBA are a collection of EMBA courses offered across more than one school.
New Delhi:

Global education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds released the 2024 edition of the QS Executive MBA Ranking on Wednesday. The rankings comprise 194 of the world's best executive MBA programs across 45 countries and territories along with top joint executive MBA courses offered in the world. Joint executive MBA programmes are a collection of EMBA courses which are offered across more than one school.

TRIUM (HEC/LSE/NYU) has been ranked in first place in this year's table of the best joint executive MBA programmes. Around 27 joint executive MBA programmes are ranked in total, with Tsinghua/INSEAD and UCLA/NUS in second and third respectively.

The following are the top joint EMBA programmes offered across the world:

TRIUM (HEC/LSE/NYU)
London, New York (NY), Paris, Shanghai, United States



Tsinghua/INSEAD
Beijing, China, China (Mainland)



UCLA/NUS
Singapore, Los Angeles, Singapore



EMBA-Global Americas & Europe (Columbia/LBS)
London, Dubai, United Kingdom



IE-Brown Executive MBA
Madrid, Providence, Spain



Kellogg/HKUST
Hong Kong, Chicago, Miami (FL), Hong Kong SAR



The Rotman - SDA Bocconi Global Executive MBA
Milan, Italy



ESSEC/Mannheim
Paris, Mannheim, Singapore, France



Guanghua-Kellogg
Beijing, China (Mainland)



Kellogg/WHU
Vallendar/Düsseldorf, Germany



Kellogg/Schulich
Evanston (IL), Miami (FL), United States

WU Executive Academy/Carlson
Vienna, Austria


Washington/Fudan
Shanghai, United State


Cornell (Johnson)/Queens
Palisades (NY), United States

 

Hong Kong University/Fudan
Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR

