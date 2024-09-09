Advertisement

Financial Times Rankings 2024: 21 Indian Institutes Secure Ranks In Top 100

Three Indian institutes have made it to the top 50, with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) leading the pack at 35th place worldwide.

FT MiM Rankings 2024: SPJIMR has been ranked as the best business school in India.

FT MiM Rankings 2024: The Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) global rankings for 2024, released on Sunday, showcase the strong presence of Indian business schools. Three Indian institutes have made it to the top 50, with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) leading the pack at 35th place worldwide. The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM A) and IIM Bangalore are close behind, ranking 39th and 41st respectively. In total, 21 Indian institutes secured spots in the 2024 list. 

IIM Lucknow ranks 55th globally, followed by IIM Calcutta at 56th. XLRI - Xavier School of Management holds the 65th spot, while IIM Kozhikode is positioned at 68th.

Other Indian institutes in the top 100 include SCMHRD (76th), IIM Udaipur (81st), IIM Indore (83rd), Management Development Institute Gurgaon (85th), International Management Institute New Delhi (86th), NMIMS Mumbai (94th), and Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad (97th).

A Master's in Management (MiM) is a globally recognised graduate-level degree designed to equip students with leadership and managerial skills, often serving as a stepping stone to entry-level management roles.

Worldwide, Switzerland's University of St Gallen holds the top spot, with France's HEC Paris, Insead, and Edhec Business School taking the second, third, and fourth positions. China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai rounds out the top five.

Six of the top 10 institutes are from France, and 24 French institutes feature in the top 100. In comparison, China has just two institutes on the list-Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai and Tongji University School of Economics and Management.

