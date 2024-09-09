Explore World's Top Business Schools Based On Latest Rankings

Business School Rankings 2024: The Financial Times on Sunday released its 2024 Masters in Management (MiM) global rankings, with the University of St Gallen in Switzerland securing the top position for the 13th time. HEC Paris follows in second place, while Insead has made a notable debut in third. Edhec Business School holds the fourth spot, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Antai School of Economics and Management is ranked fifth. ESCP Business School and London Business School are tied for sixth.

Business School Rankings 2024: Highlights

University of St. Gallen: Retains its number one spot, marking its 13th time leading the rankings.

Insead: Enters the top three as the highest new entrant, distinguished by its top ranking for alumni international work mobility.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University - Antai: Achieves the highest rank among schools outside Europe, praised for its top 10 positions in value for money, alumni network, and career services.

ESCP Business School: Notable for having 100% of its recent MiM alumni employed within three months of graduation.

London Business School: Noteworthy for having the highest percentage of international students in its most recent class, with 99% from abroad.

Bocconi University: Leads in the carbon footprint metric, recognised for being carbon neutral since 2020.

Tongji University: Offers the best value for money, according to its programme's ranking.

Stockholm School of Economics: Ranks second for international course experience, based on the proportion of alumni studying or working abroad for a month.

Iese Business School and St Gallen: Jointly rated top by alumni for course satisfaction, with a score of 9.75 out of 10.

IE Business School stands out for achieving gender parity within its faculty.

Luiss University: Alumni have experienced the highest salary increase, at 95% since graduation.

Methodology And Key Insights

This year marks the 20th edition of the FT Masters in Management ranking, which evaluated 141 programmes. To qualify, programmes must be full-time, cohort-based, and accredited by either AACSB or Equis, aimed at students with minimal work experience. This year, 9,338 alumni participated, reflecting a response rate of about 31%, despite some schools having a lower response rate due to pandemic-related disruptions.

The ranking considers 19 criteria, with alumni responses contributing to 56% of the total weight, while school data accounts for the remaining 44%.