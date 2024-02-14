Indian School Of Business Leads Country's MBA Institutes In Global Ranking

FT Global MBA Ranking 2024: ISB has risen to the 31st spot globally, up from 39th last year.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has clinched the top position among management schools in India, according to Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2024 released on Tuesday. ISB has risen to the 31st spot globally, up from 39th last year.

Following ISB, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) secured the second position in India, ranking 41st globally. This is followed by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) at 47, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) at 67, and the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) at 85. XLRI - Xavier School of Management claimed the 99th rank.

Internationally, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania secured the top position, with Insead (France) following closely at second place. Columbia Business School and Italy's SDA Bocconi School of Management shared the third spot, while Spain's IESE Business School claimed the fifth position.

Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management, and MIT: Sloan secured the sixth rank globally, followed by London Business School at 8th place, Cornell University: Johnson at 9th, and the University of Chicago: Booth at 10th. Notably, Harvard Business School from the Ivy League secured the 11th position globally.

The Financial Times MBA Rankings are globally recognised as a standard for evaluating the quality and influence of MBA programmes worldwide.