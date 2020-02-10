IIM Bangalore Offers Advanced Course On Family Businesses

The FAME programme is comprised of 21 days of on-campus modules spread over six calendar months

India's premier business school - IIM Bangalore -- is offering an advanced course to family business owners in its campus here, the institute said on Monday. "Though we have been offering a management course for entrepreneurs and family businesses since last 13 years (2006-07) and about 400 owners from diverse sectors have successfully completed it. Many of them have sought an advanced course due to the business environment growing in complexity," the state-run institute said in a statement.

As a result, IIMB responded with the Family Business Advanced Management (FAME) programme, with the ambition to train the next generation of Indian family business owners with knowledge and skills to propel their companies.

Professors K. Kumar and Dalhia Mani designed the curriculum for the family business course.

Comprising 21 days of on-campus modules spread over six calendar months, the family course enrolled students are required to conceive and implement a business challenge.

However, FAME has an intake limit of only 25 students.

