IIM Bangalore Launches Certificate Programme In Personal Finance And Wealth Advisory

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) in collaboration with the Indian branch of the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) has introduced a Certificate Programme on Personal Finance and Wealth Advisory (PFWA). The application process for this course is currently underway and the deadline is February 26, 2026. The academic session will begin in March 27, 2026.

The program will be offered under IIMB's Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management and falls under the Executive Education category. FPSB India stated that this partnership is part of its broader strategy to collaborate with leading educational institutions to strengthen financial planning education in India.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Applicants should have a Bachelor's degree in engineering, science, commerce, or arts.

2. At least 3 years of work experience is required, preferably in financial services.

3. The programme is meant for those who want to build a career in personal finance and wealth advisory.

It is useful for professionals working in banks, NBFCs, AMCs, insurance companies (life and non-life), investment firms, family offices, and RIAs.

This course combines academic knowledge with internationally recognised financial planning standards. Participants who successfully complete the programme will be granted alumni status of the IIM Bangalore Executive Education Programme.

According to the institute, after completing this programme, participants may also be eligible for a fast-track option for the globally recognised Certified Financial Planner certification, subject to the conditions set by FPSB India.

