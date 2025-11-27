IIM Bangalore Offers 50 Free Courses That Could Save Your Job In The AI Era

As workplaces increasingly adopt artificial intelligence (AI) tools, upskilling has become essential for professionals seeking to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving job market. With automation reshaping industries, from technology and finance to media and marketing, roles involving routine computer-based tasks face a growing risk of displacement. At the same time, large-scale layoffs across global tech companies have underscored the need for workers to equip themselves with AI-focused skills and learning programmes.

To support learners who may not have the financial resources or time to pursue regular degree programmes, the Government of India, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, has announced over 50 free online courses on the Swayam portal. These courses are designed to help working professionals and job seekers enhance their skills without quitting their jobs or paying high fees for private training programmes.

The courses comprise multiple domains and will begin in January 2026. While enrollment is free, those seeking a certificate will need to appear for an exam, for which a nominal fee of Rs 750 per course will be charged. All programmes can be accessed directly through Swayam's official website.

One of the flagship offerings is a comprehensive programme on Generative AI, a technology that has become critical for sectors dealing with large volumes of textual, visual, and multimedia data. The course covers the fundamentals of Generative AI, its applications across industries, and deep learning foundations. Learners will study algorithms that enable machines to generate content, mimic human behavior, and produce creative solutions. Several case studies have been included to demonstrate how businesses apply these technologies in real-world scenarios.

Among the 50 plus courses available on the portal are:

A Basic Course in Machine Learning for All

ABC's of Supply Chain

AI in Accounting

AI in Digital and Social Media Marketing

AI in Marketing

AI-Integrated Management of Next-Gen Software Testing

AI-Powered CRM: From Fundamentals to Applications

Advanced Marketing: Marketing 5.0

Artificial Intelligence and Engineering Economics for Managers

Basic Python Programming and Its Application in Finance

Banking and Insurance

Business Communication

Data-Driven Marketing Decision-Making

Generative AI and Large Language Models

Marketing for Entrepreneurship

Mastering Deep Learning

The Deep Learning course offers an in-depth understanding of Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs), Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), and modern deep learning architectures. It covers neuron operations, core problem-solving approaches, computer vision techniques, convolution and pooling layers, and their applications in image classification.

Interested individuals can explore the courses offered by the Government of India in collaboration with IIM Bangalore here.

With industries rushing to integrate AI technologies, these free courses aim to equip learners with skills that can improve employability, prepare them for interviews, and enable them to secure competitive roles in the future job market.