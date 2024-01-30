IIM Bangalore Offers Free Online Course On New Age Business Models

IIM Bangalore Online Course: The application window opened today and will close on February 29.

IIM Bangalore has launched a free course on 'New Age Business Models' for undergraduate and postgraduate students of Business Management, as well as professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and business owners.

This six-week online programme, hosted on SWAYAM, the Ministry of Education's online learning platform, aims to deepen learners' comprehension of contemporary business models. The application window opened today and will close on February 29. Interested and eligible individuals can register themselves on the official website.

It encompasses emerging business models like platforms, marketplaces, aggregators, and Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) enterprises. The curriculum includes lectures by industry leaders such as Shekar Sharma (Founder and CEO of Paytm), Ananth Narayan (CEO and Founder, Mensa Brands), Arun Narayan (Vice President, Tanishq), and Vikram Vaidyanathan (Managing Partner, Matrix Partners), among others.

The teaching methodology combines video lectures, case studies, quizzes, self-assessment, and discussion forums, facilitating learners in comprehending the intricacies of business models and the operations of new-age companies.



Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, director of IIM Bangalore, said, "At IIM Bangalore, we harness technology to broaden the scope of quality management education. As national coordinators for SWAYAM, our commitment remains steadfast in offering top-tier courses to learners nationwide. This course epitomises our vision of making quality management education available to all."