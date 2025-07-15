IIM Bangalore To Launch UG Courses In Economics, Data Science: Here's All You Need To Know

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), one of India's premier institutions, is stepping into undergraduate education for the first time. Starting August 2026, IIMB will offer two full-time four-year BSc (Hons) programmes - one in Economics and the other in Data Science, each with a minor in Business and the other discipline.

These new programmes will be delivered at IIMB's new Jigani campus, located about 27 km from its main Bannerghatta Road campus in Bangalore. The courses are designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and aim to provide world-class undergraduate education with strong academic foundations and real-world relevance.

Programmes Offered

1. BSc (Hons) in Economics

Minor in Data Science and Business

2. BSc (Hons) in Data Science

Minor in Economics and Business

When To Apply

• Application Start Date: September 2025

• Programme Start Date: August 2026

• Initial Intake: 40 students per programme (Total 80 students in 2026)

• Planned Growth: 640 students by 2031

Who Can Apply?

Age Limit

• Maximum 20 years for General category

• Maximum 22 years for Reserved category (as of August 1, 2025)

Education Requirements

• Class 12 pass (or equivalent) from a recognised board

• Must have studied Mathematics in Class 12 and scored at least 60% in Maths

• Minimum 60% marks in Class 10 overall

Admission Process

The admission process consists of two key stages: a national-level entrance test, followed by an interview round for candidates who are shortlisted based on their performance in the entrance test.

Course Highlights

• Residential, full-time 4-year degree with an option to exit after 3 years

• Two internships during the programme

• International exchange opportunities

• Focus on Economics, Data Science, Communication, Philosophy, Ethics, and Business

• Emphasis on critical thinking, real-world applications, and life skills

• Designed to balance academic depth and interdisciplinary breadth

Campus And Faculty

• Programmes will be hosted at IIMB's upcoming Jigani campus

• 15 faculty members will guide the first batches, drawn from top global institutions and IIMB itself

• State-of-the-art infrastructure will scale up alongside student intake

Fees and Financial Aid

• Annual Fee: Rs 8.5 lakh

• Financial Aid: Up to 20% of the total intake will receive aid.

How to Apply (Once Applications Open in September 2025)

1. Visit the official IIM Bangalore website: iimb.ac.in

2. Look for the UG Programme Application link (to be activated in September 2025)

3. Register with your email and create a login

4. Fill out the application form with personal and academic details

5. Upload required documents (mark sheets, ID proof, etc.)

6. Pay the application fee online

7. Submit and wait for exam and interview updates