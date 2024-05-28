IIM Bangalore Launches Online Undergraduate Course On Digital Business And Entrepreneurship

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-Bangalore) has launched an undergraduate programme on Digital Business and Entrepreneurship. The programme will be available online, with classes commencing in September. Registration for the programme starts on June 15.

The curriculum is designed to integrate digital technology, business management principles, and an entrepreneurial mindset, providing students with essential skills for the digital future and establishing a strong foundation for success in a competitive business environment.

Advertisement

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, director of IIM Bangalore, highlighted, "The programme has been structured in line with the education policy, featuring a flexible exit policy. Courses will be conducted online and asynchronously, with recorded content for flexibility to accommodate students from diverse backgrounds. Entrance will involve a test, and we aim to ensure engagement and interactivity."

Professor Vasanthi Srinivasan, Chairperson of Digital Learning and faculty in the Organisational Behavior & Human Resources Management area of IIMB, elaborated on the programme structure, stating, "The asynchronous elements include faculty videos, assigned readings, ungraded assignments, and potential projects or interviews. Each course employs innovative pedagogy to translate learning into action, along with assessments focusing on learner engagement."

IIM Bangalore ranks among India's premier management institutes, with its MBA and Executive Education Programs consistently ranking in the top 50 globally across renowned rankings such as Financial Times and others.

Those interested can visit the official website, dbe.iimb.ac.in, to find out details about the course.