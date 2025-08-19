IIM Bangalore Launches FinTech Certificate Programme For Young Professionals

IIM Bangalore has launched the FinTech Certificate Programme in an online mode to equip early-career professionals and students with both foundational and advanced knowledge of the rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem.

The initiative is part of the Skilling & Training pillar of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in FinTech, established by the Department of Electronics, IT, and Bt, Government of Karnataka, to nurture and accelerate the State's fintech landscape.

The programme will be delivered in two tiers: a six-month Foundation Certificate, followed by a three-month Advanced Certificate, available upon successful completion of the first phase. Registrations opened on August 11 and will continue until September 14 on the IIMBx platform. Eligible participants can apply by visiting iimbx.iimb.ac.in/fintech.

With support from the Government of Karnataka, the programme is offered at a significantly subsidised fee, ensuring that high-quality, industry-relevant fintech education is accessible to a broad range of aspiring professionals.

"Karnataka continues to lead with bold, future-ready initiatives. This programme will empower our youth and professionals with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving fintech landscape," said Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT, Government of Karnataka.

He added, "The Government of Karnataka has always been ambitious-be it in GCC policy, VLSI policy, gaming policy, IT & Bt policies, and more. Being ambitious is good, and we hope the FinTech CoE's first major outcome will be the scaling of this FinTech certificate programme offered by IIM Bangalore. I particularly appreciate that it is a flexible programme and also focuses on bringing women back into the workforce after a career break."

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMBx, said, "We look forward to making a big impact in the skilling space with this programme across the state."

The programme will be led by Professor G Sabarinathan, retired Professor in Finance & Accounting at IIMB, who serves as the Programme Director.

"The curriculum has been carefully designed with a mix of content from academicians and leading industry professionals, to transform young graduates across disciplines into business professionals capable of taking on diverse roles across the Indian fintech industry," said Professor Sabarinathan.

Describing the initiative as a "far-sighted" move, he added that it will make high-quality fintech education accessible to everyone in Karnataka.

Course transcripts will be available in both Kannada and English, supplemented by synchronous sessions for interactive discussions, industry insights, and real-time problem-solving. Dedicated doubt-clearing sessions and learner support activities ensure a smooth learning experience.

The curriculum integrates faculty-led lectures, additional reading, ungraded activities, and graded assessments to reinforce learning outcomes. Participants will gain conceptual knowledge in business strategy, people management, finance and accounts, product management, and financial services regulation, alongside exposure to major fintech verticals such as lending, insurance, payments, and wealth management.