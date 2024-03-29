IIM Bangalore Launches Executive Programme In Financial Planning

IIM Bangalore Executive Course In Financial Planning: Deserving candidates will be offerred scholarships.

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) has collaborated with the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) to launch the Executive Program in Financial Planning for working professionals and students.

The programme is designed to meet the increasing demand for advanced financial planning education among both working professionals and students. Its goal is to provide comprehensive learning experiences that align with the changing requirements of the industry.

Moreover, FPSB India plans to grant five scholarships based on merit to empower deserving candidates with the necessary skills, knowledge, and certifications for a successful career as a Certified Financial Planner professional.

FPSB India and IIM Bangalore will organise events such as workshops, seminars, and conferences aimed at facilitating knowledge sharing and networking opportunities for professionals and students.

Krishan Mishra, CEO of FPSB India, expressed that this partnership is a significant step towards enhancing the financial planning profession in India. He highlighted the aim to offer students exceptional opportunities to excel in this sector and contribute to its growth.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to elevate the financial planning profession in India. By joining forces with IIM Bangalore, we aim to provide students with unparalleled opportunities to excel in the professional financial planning sector and contribute to the growth and development of the industry," he said.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore, said, "We are happy to partner with FPSB India in our shared mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry in the field of personal finance. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to empower future finance professionals with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in today's dynamic business environment."

Additionally, the programme aims to cultivate a talent pool capable of driving innovation and excellence in professional financial planning services nationally and internationally.