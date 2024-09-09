IIM Bangalore Scholarships For Postgraduate Students, Check Details

IIM Bangalore 2024: The Indian Institutes of Management, Bangalore, an institute for higher management education, offers various scholarships for students enrolled in postgraduate courses.

The institute offers long-duration programmes comprise the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), the Post Graduate Programme in Management - Business Analytics (PGP-BA), the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), and the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM).



Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIM Bangalore:



Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment - Department of Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

This scholarship is available to individuals with a disability of 40% or more, as certified by a competent medical authority. It is a need-based scholarship providing Rs 255,000 annually.

NTPC Scholarship Scheme

This scholarship offers an annual amount of Rs 48,000. It is available to students from SC/ST/PwD categories who are in their second year of management studies, provided they passed the first-year examination in a single attempt.

Employment In Social Sector Scholarship

Under this scheme, recipients are reimbursed one-third of their tuition fees at the end of each year, for the first three years of employment in the social sector.

Ministry Of Social Justice And Empowerment Scholarship (SC)

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, provides the National Scholarship for Higher Education to meritorious Scheduled Caste students in their first year of the PGP program. This need-based scholarship fully covers tuition expenses.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs Scholarship (ST)

The Government of India's Ministry of Tribal Affairs offers the National Scholarship for Higher Education to Scheduled Tribe students in their first year of the PGP program. This need-based scholarship fully covers tuition expenses.