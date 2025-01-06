IIM-B Student Dies By Suicide After Celebrating 29th Birthday

A student of the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIM-B) died after falling off the second floor of his hostel, police said on Monday.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report, which will likely come in three days, to ascertain the cause of death," said the officer to PTI.

Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, who was from Surat, had celebrated his 29th birthday with his friends on Saturday. He had gone to his room after cutting cake in his friend's room a little after midnight and was found lying in the courtyard lawn of the hostel at about 6.30 am on Sunday, they said.

According to police, he was spotted by the security personnel and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is likely that Nilay accidentally fell from the second floor balcony, while he was going back to his room after the birthday party.

Meanwhile, IIM-B has put out a condolence message on its X page. "It is with profound sadness that IIM Bangalore shares the news of the untimely passing of our PGP 2023-25 student," read the message.

A case of unnatural death was registered by the police and investigation is on.

