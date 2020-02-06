IIM Bangalore Ranks Third In Global MOOC Business School Rankings

IIM Bangalore succeeds HEC Paris (France) and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (USA).

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB has claimed the third spot in MOOCLab's Business School Rankings 2020 for its provision, design and delivery of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).

Also known for its World University Rankings by MOOC Performance, MOOCLab's Business School Rankings 2020 evaluate schools on five performance indicators: The provision of learning pathways, the provision of credit-granting credentials, the provision of MOOC-based degrees and the school's teaching quality. These parameters measure a school's performance across the number of MOOCs provided.

The 2020 edition of the rankings has surveyed 16 business schools across the world offering courses on the three leading MOOC platforms: Coursera, edX and FutureLearn.

This is the first-ever Business School rankings based on the provision of MOOCs.

IIM Bangalore succeeds HEC Paris (France) and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (USA).

For the Teaching Quality Ranking, MOOCLab obtained the ranking scores from the Financial Times Executive Education open-enrolment Rankings 2019 for Teaching.

The list includes ESSEC Business School (France), INSEAD (France), IE Business School (Spain), London Business School (England), Insper (Brazil), Copenhagen Business School (Denmark), among other global B-schools.

IIM Bangalore has 43 open online courses available on the edX platform, as well as a professional certificate and 2 MicroMasters Programs.

Prof. P.D. Jose, Chair, IIMB Digital Learning and faculty from the Strategy area at IIMB, said: "Our MOOC initiative puts us apart from other Indian management schools and give us an edge in global presence. Our online presence is not limited to edX alone. Courses from IIMB are also available on SWAYAM, the Indian MOOC platform created by the Ministry of Human Resources Development. These however were not included in the survey."

