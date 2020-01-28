Two IIM Bangalore Professors Win Young Researchers Award

The award is given during the TIES Conference, which is a platform for economists and econometricians.

Prof. Ritwik Banerjee, from the Economics and Social Sciences area, and Prof. Soham Sahoo, from Centre for Public Policy, at IIM Bangalore, have been conferred with the Prof. M.J. Manohar Rao Award for young researchers by The Indian Econometric Society (TIES).

Prof. Ritwik Banerjee has been recognised for his work at the intersection between behavioural economics and development economics. He has been working on corruption, discrimination, self-confidence and gender using the tools of experimental methods.

Prof. Soham Sahoo has been selected for his research and work in the area of Economics of Education, Development Economics, Labour Economics, and Political Economy.

TIES has instituted this award for young scholars in India to commemorate Professor M.J. Manohar Rao's contributions to economic research as well as to the TIES.

