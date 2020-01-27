Four Indian Management Institutes In Top 100 Of Financial Times' Global MBA Rankings

Four Indian Management institutes have made it to the top 100 of Financial Times' MBA ranking

IIM Bangalore's one-year full-time MBA programme, the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), has moved up six places from last year to claim the 27th spot in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2020. IIMB has bagged the top spot among Indian B-schools in the rankings. The rankings also saw Indian School of Business (28), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta (42) and IIM Ahmedabad (61) are being placed in top 100 of the list.

US institutes Harvard Business School (1), University of Pennsylvania: Wharton (2) and Stanford Graduate School of Business (3) secured top three positions in the rankings.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that all the effort put in by the EPGP office and the faculty in delivering a great programme, the work of the Placements team in helping improve the placements, and the alumni in keeping the flag flying high is paying off in terms of international recognition," said IIMB Director Prof. G. Raghuram.

Noteworthy is the fact that IIMB has achieved 100% in the "employed at three months category", which reaffirms the fact that EPGP graduates are well accepted in the marketplace, a statement from IIM Bangalore said.

IIMB's one-year MBA has been steadily moving up the global rankings over the last four years, from the 49th position in 2017 to the 27th rank in 2020.

The FT Global MBA Rankings 2020 has ranked Indian School of Business (ISB) at the 28th position, IIM Calcutta at 42nd and IIM Ahmedabad at the 61st position.

The parameters considered to rate the one-year programme include salary today, weighted salary, salary increase, value for money, career progress, aims achieved, careers service, employed at three months, alumni recommendation, female faculty, female students, women on the board, international faculty, international students, international board, international mobility, international course experience, languages, faculty with doctorates, FT research rank, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Click here for more Education News

