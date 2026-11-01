IIM Ahmedabad Completes Summer Placements For 2026-28 Batch, Offers Over 230 Roles

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has completed its summer placement process for the 2026-28 postgraduate programme (PGP) batch. More than 230 roles were offered to students across three placement clusters held between October 23 and October 30.

The placement process covered several sectors, including management consulting, investment banking, private equity, consumer goods, technology, healthcare, manufacturing and renewable energy.

According to the institute, the placement process was conducted in a hybrid format, with companies participating both online and in person. More than 85 roles were offered in the first cluster, over 75 in the second and more than 70 in the third.

Recruiters included Indian and international companies, banks, consulting firms, startups and large business groups.

First Cluster: Consulting, Banking And Finance

The first placement cluster was held on October 23. It covered six areas, including management consulting, investment banking, private equity, financial advisory and operations consulting.

Several leading consulting firms participated in the process. These included Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), McKinsey & Company, Kearney, EY-Parthenon, Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger.

The investment banking and markets cohort included recruiters such as Bank of America, Barclays, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

In the private equity and venture capital segment, companies included Blackstone, Ares Management, Gaja Capital, Catamaran and Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

The cluster also offered international opportunities, with EY-Parthenon participating for roles in Singapore, while Goldman Sachs and HSBC offered opportunities in Hong Kong.

Second Cluster: Consumer Goods, Retail And Healthcare

The second cluster took place on October 27 and covered nine sectors, including consumer goods, advertising and media, fashion, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, real estate and e-commerce. More than 75 roles were offered during this round.

Major business groups such as Aditya Birla Group, Godrej Group, Mahindra Group, Tata Administrative Services, Vedanta Group and GMR Group participated in the placement process.

Leading consumer goods companies included Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Dabur, Berger Paints, Coca-Cola and United Breweries.

Some companies, including Kwality Wall's, Mars, Mondelez, Reckitt and Yum!, also participated as new or returning recruiters.

In the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, recruiters included Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Medtronic India.

Amazon and Myntra were among the companies participating in the retail and e-commerce segment, while Airtel took part in the consumer services cohort.

The institute also introduced two new cohorts this year: fashion and real estate. Raymond participated in the fashion segment, while Eden Landmarks and Experion Developers were part of the real estate cohort.

Third Cluster: Technology, AI And Manufacturing

The third and final cluster was held on October 30, with more than 70 roles offered across 12 sectors. These included artificial intelligence, analytics, IT consulting, banking, consumer technology, manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy and social enterprises.

Technology companies such as Microsoft, Hexaware, Ascendion Engineering and Sprinklr participated in the enterprise technology cohort.

Tata Consultancy Services recorded the highest number of hires in the analytics and IT consulting segment. Other recruiters in this category included Indegene and Accordion India.

The artificial intelligence cohort featured companies such as CRMIT Solutions, DCirrus Cloud and Suchama AI. Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) were among the recruiters in banking and insurance.

The manufacturing and infrastructure segment included Tata Steel, Jindal Steel Oman, AD Engineer and Satyam Auto. Other recruiters across the final cluster included Bangalore International Airport Ltd, Motilal Oswal, ReNew and Tesco.

With the completion of all three clusters on October 30, IIM Ahmedabad has concluded its summer placement process for the 2026-28 PGP batch.