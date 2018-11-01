IGNOU To Hold Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow

In this placement drive hiring will be done for the positions of Business Development Executives in Banking Sector.

Education | | Updated: November 01, 2018 23:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IGNOU To Hold Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow

Graduates and those pursuing Post Graduate programme are eligible to participate in the drive.

New Delhi: 

The Campus Placement Cell (Cell), IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi-NCR, is organizing Campus Placement Drive on November 02, 2018 (Friday) at 10.00 am. onwards at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi-110068. In this placement drive hiring will be done for the positions of Business Development Executives in Banking Sector, said a statement from IGNOU. 

Graduates and those pursuing Post Graduate programme are eligible to participate in the drive.  

The students are required to carry two copies of their latest resume (having IGNOU enrolment no.), ID proof, address proof, and passport size photographs at the time of interview. 

Since openings are urgent, hence selected candidates will be required to join immediately. The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day. 

For further details please visit IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IGNOUIGNOU Placement drive

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsAir Quality in Delhi Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................