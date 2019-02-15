IGNOU Releases December 2018 Term End Examination Result

IGNOU has released result for Term End Exam conducted in December 2018

IGNOU Result 2018: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the result for the Term End Examination (TEE) conducted in December 2018. The result is available on the official IGNOU website. Students enrolled with the University who appeared in the IGNOU Term End Exam December 2018 can check their result now.

IGNOU Term End Exam December 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Term Result of December 2018' link given on the homepage.

Step three: In the next window, again click on the Term End Result link.

Step four: Enter your 9-digit enrolment number.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

IGNOU December 2018 TEE Result Direct Link

In case of any pending result it will be released shortly. Students who are not able to view their result are advised to wait and check their result again.

The University has also released the Grade Cards and students can access their Grade Cards by following the same steps given above but instead of clicking on the result link in step three, they should click on the links provided for Grade Cards.

IGNOU had earlier released the Term End result for those students who had applied for early results for December exam. The University had at the time released a notice informing students that the result for term end exam December 2018 will be released by mid-February.

