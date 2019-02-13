IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Result Released @ Ignou.ac.in, Direct link Here

IGNOU BEd entrance result 2019 released at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU B.Ed entrance result has been released on the official website. The IGNOU result can be accessed from the website, ignou.ac.in. Indira Gandhi National Opne University (IGNOU) has released the result of B.Ed. entrance test held on December 16, 2018. According to IGNOU, the counselling for admission to B.ED programme January 2019 session for qualified candidates will be done at Regional Centres based on the region wise/cluster wise merit list/rank and availability of seats.

IGNOU B.Ed entrance result: Direct link

Click on this link to check your result:

IGNOU B.Ed entrance result direct link

IGNOU B.Ed entrance result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your IGNOU B.Ed entrance result 2019 from the official website:

Step One: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step Two: Click on the link "Result of B.Ed. Entrance Test held on 16.12.2018"

Step Three: On next page click on "B.Ed Entrance Examination Result 2019" link

Step Four: On next page enter your enrolment number

Step Five: Click submit and check your IGNOU B.Ed entrance result 2019.

IGNOU B.Ed cut off marks and other details can be accessed from the official website.

Click here for more Education News