IGNOU Extends Last Date For Online Re-Registration Of January Session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for submission of Online Re-registration form for all programmes for January, 2019 session till January 15, 2019.

January 01, 2019
IGNOU re-registration is applicable only to students enrolled in UG or PG programmes of 2-3 year.


New Delhi: 

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for submission of Online Re-registration form for all programmes for January, 2019 session till January 15, 2019. The Re-registration in IGNOU academic process means registering for next year or semester of a programme. 

The re-registration is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration. 

The candidates can re-register for the next year or semester of their programmes irrespective of whether they have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester. 

The candidates may go through their programme details and the related rules carefully for further details. 

The online IGNOU re-registration link can be accessed at https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/onlinerr/.

More details can also be found at University website, www.ignou.ac.in.

