IGNOU Launches New Course In BSc Food Safety And Quality Management

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a first-of-its-kind Bachelor's degree programme in Food Safety and Quality Management. The course is being launched by IGNOU's School of Agriculture (SoA) in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

Candidates applying for the programme are required to have passed class 12 with Science and Agriculture subjects. They will have to pay Rs 6,000 per year plus registration/development fee for the course.

After successful completion of the course, candidates will be eligible for a wide range of employment opportunity. The following are the various job roles that can be taken up by the professionals in the field:

Food safety team leader/ Supervisor/Manager in Food industry/hospitality institutions

Technical Officer in Quality Control department

Food safety officer/inspector in Regulatory bodies, Food Safety Department etc.

Food Safety Auditor in certification and inspection bodies

Trainer/Counsellor in training/counselling bodies.

Member of supply chain management team in retail chain/ industry

Self-Employment as certifying professionals, counsellor, trainer, auditor

As per the official notification, IGNOU launched the programme to cater to the needs of a large number of qualified and trained workforce at different levels in Food Safety and Quality management.

The notification added, "In recent times, several reports on the prevalence of food-borne illnesses and food safety related incidences have led to the enactment and enforcement of science-based Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 which has resulted in the requirement for a large number of qualified and trained workforce at different levels."

The changing global patterns of food production, international trade, technological innovations, and awareness of health have created a huge demand for food safety and quality professionals. Food safety has become an area of priority and necessity for manufacturers, retailers, and regulators and consumers, added the notification.