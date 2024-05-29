IGNOU Introduces Diploma In Agricultural Cost Management Programme, Check Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) School of Agriculture has introduced a new educational program titled the Diploma in Agricultural Cost Management (DACM), in partnership with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

This programme includes topics such as farm accounting and costing, agricultural supply chain management, efficient use of land and water resources, and other related farming activities.

The goal of the programme is to train students in managing farm costs effectively, boosting agricultural productivity, and providing knowledge on strategic decision-making in various agricultural activities such as crop cultivation, livestock management, financial planning, resource allocation, marketing, and risk management.

The programme aims to promote optimal resource utilisation and develop proficiency in farm cost management, value chain, and supply chain management. According to an IGNOU statement, it also seeks to enhance knowledge, skills, and entrepreneurial capabilities in these areas.

The Diploma in Agricultural Cost Management offers multiple courses tailored to the diverse needs of students and professionals in agriculture.

Programme Details