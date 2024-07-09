IGNOU Invites Applications For Startup Competition 2024



Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is organising a Startup Competition-2024 for institute's students and alumni. Candidates who have either set up their startup/business venture or are at an advanced stage of setting-up their startup/business venture are eligible to participate in the competition-2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) is actively engaged in fostering its students and alumni towards Atmanirbhar Bharat through promoting, supporting and nurturing the Innovator students and its alumni.

All the shortlisted participants will be provided the required support, training and guidance for scaling up their startup/business venture initiatives. They will also have the opportunity to interact with other innovators and entrepreneurs.

The top three startups/business ventures/to be startups/business ventures will be given the Best Startup Award-2024. The winner of first, second and third prizes will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.



Interested Students and Alumni of IGNOU who have established a Startup/Business Venture or are at

an advanced stage of setting up their Startup/Business Venture can submit their detailed entries

through Google Form. The forms can be accessed on the following Link: https://forms.gle/ZUoWs6AhRyVEfmr29

The deadline to fill the applications is July 31, 2024.