IGNOU Offering Certificate Course In Fashion Design

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is offering a certificate course in Fashion Design. The course will be offered for a duration of six months by IGNOU's School of Vocational Education and Training.

The programme has been designed with an aim to prepare students for employability in the Indian apparel industry. It will develop basic knowledge and skills in pattern making and sewing techniques of the applicants.

Advertisement

The course will cater to the needs of those who aspire to make their careers as assistant designers in the apparel sector or export sector. Candidates desiring to become an entrepreneur or those who would like to update their existing knowledge and skills specifically in pattern making and sewing can also benefit from the certificate course.

Candidates who have passed class 12 are eligible to apply for the certificate programme.

The fee structure for the course includes Rs 5,000 for full programme plus a registration fee of Rs 300.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University was established in 1985 by an Act of Parliament. The university has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

The university began by offering two academic programmes in 1987. These programmes included the Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with a strength of 4,528 students.

