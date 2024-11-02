Rohit Bal Death: Here's How Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, And Others Paid Tribute To The Late Fashion Designer

Rohit Bal, one of India's most celebrated fashion designers, died at the age of 63 on Friday, November 1. In an Instagram post, the Fashion Design Council of India confirmed the death of Rohit Bal, who was also known as Gudda. They wrote, “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend.”

Many celebrities paid tribute to Rohit Bal by sharing posts on their social media handles. Let us take a look:

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared a note for Rohit Bal in her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time. I've been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you're at peace. Always your biggest fan. Rohit Bal.”

2. Kareena Kapoor

The actress shared a carousel featuring two black-and-white pictures of Rohit Bal. She simply used black, red and white heart emojis in her caption.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also paid tribute to Rohit Bal. She reshared the post shared by the Fashion Design Council of India in her Instagram Stories.

4. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra wrote about how he felt “deeply saddened by the loss.” Paying tribute to the fashion designer, the actor added, “May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

5. Priyanka Chopra

The global icon also uploaded a snap of Rohit Bal in her Instagram Stories. “Gone too young. Rest peacefully,” read the side note.

6. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared an image from one of Rohit Bal's fashion shows. In the pictures, we can be seen posing with Rohit Bal on the ramp. Her caption read, “Gudda Om Shanti.”

A close friend of Rohit Bal shared with NDTV that the designer had been in the ICU a week before his last show in October. Although he was discharged, he was later admitted to Delhi's Aashlok Hospital on Wednesday, where he suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Friday.